Forty elderly victims in Northern Ireland were conned out of more than £200,000 in cash and jewellery by a gang posing as undercover police officers, the High Court has been told. Prosecutors said vulnerable pensioners were targeted in more than 300 incidents which involved persuading them to hand over their savings and valuables for safekeeping. The scale of the scam emerged as bail was refused to a 30-year-old man allegedly linked to mobile phones used to contact the victims.

Ray Lee, of no fixed abode, faces charges of conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation and possessing criminal property in connection with the operation. Police swooped after a woman in Belfast received a bogus phone call on May 28, 2021, claiming her husband had been attacked by muggers who had taken his house keys. She disclosed that the couple had £40,000 stored at their home and was advised to take the money to a primary school in the south of the city for safety purposes. The caller remained in conversation with her en route to the meeting point, the court heard, and allayed concerns by claiming the men waiting there were undercover officers. She handed over a bag containing the cash and was told to make her way directly to Strandtown PSNI Station. Amid aerial surveillance from a PSNI helicopter, some of the suspected gang members were stopped in a car in the Ormeau Road area. A bag located in the vehicle was said to contain £40,000 packed into envelopes. A Crown lawyer said Lee was located later the same day in the bedroom of a house in west Belfast. Two mobile phones and £15,000 in cash were also seized from the property. His DNA has been found on the keypad of one the devices believed to have been used to call victims of the scam, according to the prosecution. Counsel disclosed: “There have been over 300 incidents reported to police, involving 40 victims who lost a total of £195,000 in cash and £15,000 in jewellery.” Setting out the alleged method used against elderly and vulnerable targets, she added: “They were contacted by a person claiming to be either a police officer or working in partnership with police. “The fraudsters persuaded victims to hand over cash, bank cards or valuables to an undercover officer, or a ‘runner ‘. “This took place either at the victim’s home or a location of the fraudsters’ choosing, and in some cases force or threats were used.” Lee, who is among a number of defendants charged as part of the investigation, had been on bail since last year. But he was returned to custody earlier this month for allegedly breaching a prohibition on having a mobile phone. Defence barrister Declan Quinn argued there is nothing to suggest the device was being used for any criminal activity. Denying bail, however, Mr Justice Huddleston said: “The applicant knew he was not to be in possession of a mobile phone, that was directly relevant to the charges, and for him to breach that was foolish beyond belief.”

