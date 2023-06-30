Two companies have been fined for health and safety offences over the fire at the Belfast city centre Primark store in August 2018.

Bennett Management Contractors (GB) Ltd and AF Roofing Ltd each admitted a failure to, as far as reasonably practicable, safeguard employees and failure to ensure non-employees were not exposed to risk to their health or safety.

Both companies were fined £80,000 each at sentencing hearing at Belfast Crown Court on Friday.

A third company, Boyd Project Services Ltd, accepted a caution for a health and safety offence.

The companies were charged after an investigation by the Health and Safety Executive.

It found that "appropriate steps" were not taken to ensure the risks associated with ‘hot works’ involving a gas-powered blow torch were suitably managed.

However, the evidence did not establish if any of these failings were the cause of the fire.

Following Friday's ruling, Kevin Campbell , an inspector with HSENI's major investigation team said: "All employers, including sub-contractors, have a legal responsibility to plan and organise work to ensure it can be carried out safely.

“Hot work activities involving the use of heat or open flames, must be properly assessed and controlled throughout the duration of the work, including during any breaks and at the end of the working day.

“Hot processes and hot work should be strictly controlled by operating permit-to-work schemes.”

Part of Belfast city centre was closed off for years after the fire to allow for extensive repair work to the store.

In a statement released after the sentencing, the Public Prosecution Service also noted that none of the failures idnetified in this plea caused the fire.

However, the PPS concluded that "employees and non-employees were exposed to risks to their health or safety as a result of the failings uncovered in the investigation".

Bennett Management Contractors (GB) Ltd, of Central Street, London, and AF Roofing, of Knocknastooka, Grange, Youghal, Co Waterford, both pleaded guilty to the offences at a hearing on the 14 June.

PPS senior public prosecutor Graham Cardwell added: “The conclusion of this case should act as an incentive to other companies to ensure that they have carefully monitored and stringent processes in place so that people affected by their actions are not exposed to risks to their health or safety. “The PPS will continue to work closely with HSENI to robustly prosecute alleged health and safety offences, where the Test for Prosecution is met.”

Fire erupted at the Bank Buildings store on August 28 2018, causing extensive damage.

There were around 1,300 to 1,500 staff, construction workers and shoppers on site.

All of these people were able to safely leave the building

