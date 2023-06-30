Play Brightcove video

'Portrush alert'

Police are in attendance at a security alert in Portrush which they are treating as a hate crime.

A suspicious object has been found in Hopefield Grove.

People are being asked to avoid the area. Road closures remain in place at Hopefield Avenue, Hopefield Crescent and Hopefield Grove.

'Kelly inquest'

The family of Nationalist councillor Patsy Kelly who was murdered during the Troubles say they are hopeful a newly-ordered inquest into his death will be completed before the government's Legacy Bill comes into effect.

They made the comment as the controversial legislation that would end Troubles-era investigations from next May continues its passage through Parliament.

'Framework support'

The majority of people in Northern Ireland are now in favour of the Windsor Framework.

That's according to new research from Queen's University, who found that 61% of people view it as appropriate for managing the effects of Brexit.

Just over a third of people here believe it is bad for Northern Ireland.

'Vaccine deadline'

Today is the deadline for most people in Northern Ireland to obtain their first and second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The government have urged people who haven't yet received the inoculation to come forward.

