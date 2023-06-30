Premier League side West Ham United have signed Cliftonville's Sean Moore.

Moore joins the Hammers on a three-year professional contract until June 2026, and the 17-year-old will initially link up with the Club’s U21 squad for the 2023/24 season. The Republic of Ireland U19 international joins Michael Forbes, Callum Marshall, Josh Briggs and Patrick Kelly in having joined the Hammers from Northern Irish football in recent times.

Moore said: “I started playing football when I was six, so it’s pretty amazing to sign a professional contract at West Ham United. I am absolutely delighted to join West Ham. It’s a massive club, so it was an easy decision for me. “Last year, West Ham won the FA Youth Cup, and the first team also won the UEFA Europa Conference League, which was a brilliant achievement. “It’s a family-orientated club too. I have heard nothing but good things about West Ham. I know Callum Marshall, Patrick Kelly, and Josh Briggs well, and they told me how good it is here and how much they have enjoyed it. “It’s clear there’s a pathway to the first team from the academy as well, which is important for young players such as myself. I would love to play for the first team one day. I’m hoping to make a good impression when I start with the U21s and hopefully do very well in east London."

After signing his first professional contract with Cliftonville last summer, Moore went on to make 31 Premiership appearances in 2022/23, scoring five goals as the Belfast side claimed a fourth-place finish before being edged out by Glentoran in the UEFA Europa League Conference play-off final. His performances saw the teenager named in the NIFL Premiership Team of the Year and win the NI Football Writers' Association Young Player of the Year award. Having represented Northern Ireland at U18 level, he switched international allegiance and made his U19 debut for the Republic of Ireland in March this year, coming off the bench in a UEFA European U19 Championship qualifier against Greece.

West Ham academy manager Kenny Brown added: “I would personally like to welcome Sean to West Ham United and wish him all the very best with us. We are delighted to bring another talented young player to the Academy of Football, as we keep building for the future. “Sean is a dynamic, pacey winger who we have been monitoring over the past couple of years and one we believe has a really bright future in east London. Sean has been a prominent player for Cliftonville in Northern Ireland, and having just finished a successful season with them, we are excited to have him join our U21 squad here at Rush Green. “We are all looking forward to working with him at West Ham United, a place we all know will give him the best opportunity to develop as a footballer and hopefully reach his full potential.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.