A Slovakian national was remanded into custody on Friday accused of attempting to sexually assault a girl he also tried to abduct. Appearing at Craigavon Magistrates' Court by video link from police custody, 33-year-old Marek Burietta was charged with five offences following an incident in Lurgan on Wednesday 28 June. Burietta, of no fixed abode, was charged with attempted abduction of a child, kidnapping, possession of an offensive weapon, namely a knife, in a public place, attempted indecent exposure and attempted sexual assault of a second female.

The defendant, a tall, well built man with a bushy beard and moustache and wearing a dark patterned T shirt, continually interrupted the proceedings and the Slovakian interpreter told District Judge Trevor Brown the defendant was saying that he didn't understand . She translated him as saying: "There are some discrepancies. First of all there are five charges - that is so much discrepancy compared to yesterday. I don't agree with these charges." Giving evidence, a police officer said he believed he could connect Burietta to each of the charges.

The defence solicitor told the court “notwithstanding that the defendant completely denies all of these offences, there is no application for bail.” When the prosecutor asked for a four week adjournment, Burietta interrupted the court again and the interpreter translated his outburst as: "I completely disagree with showing my genitals or some sex advances. I disagree with that." Remanding Burietta into custody, DJ Brown adjourned the case until July 28.

