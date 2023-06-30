A new board of governors has been appointed at a Co Fermanagh school, following the mass resignation of the previous board.

Erne Integrated College principal James Jackson-Ware confirmed the update in a letter posted on the school's website.

"I am delighted to inform you that Erne Integrated College now has a new Board of Governors appointed," it says.

"Their full list of names are published on our school website. We are very fortunate to have a BOG of very talented and skilled people.

"We have already met as a full Board of Governors and completed important work."

Nine out of 11 members of the board of governors at Erne Integrated College in Enniskillen resigned in May, in an unprecedented move.

The reason behind their departure is unknown. The school is attended by around 350 pupils and 75 staff.

In the letter, Mr Jackson-Ware said he will continue to be school principal until his retirement at the end of August.

