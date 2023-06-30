The Alliance Party says a hoax security alert in Portrush involved a suspicious object being left at the home of one of its councillors.

A spokesperson for the party said the device was discovered at the home of Peter McCully on Thursday evening.

Police said the device was wrapped in a Pride flag, and they are treating the incident a hate crime.

The Alliance Party said there was another alert at the home of a former party councillor.

"We utterly condemn those behind these appalling attacks and call on all other parties to do likewise," said the spokesperson.

"Nobody should face this kind of threat when simply doing their job.

"This has echoes of both the dark days of our troubled past and more recent times, when homes and offices of Alliance elected representatives were targeted for once again simply doing our job.

"The addition of a Pride flag adds an extra sinister edge."

A number of homes were evacuated in the Hopefield area while police dealt with the suspicious object which was declared to be a hoax.

A PSNI spokesperson said they had received a call at around 7.30pm which stated that two devices had been left in the area.

"Police will carry out a further search in the Hopefield Grove area this morning to ensure public safety," police said.

"Anyone who comes across anything unusual or out of the ordinary in the area is advised not to touch it and to alert police immediately."

The Rainbow Project has expressed its concern over the incident.

"We understand the alarm this incident will cause to LGBTQIA+ communities in Northern Ireland, and will be working to understand what has happened by liaising with the relevant authorities," it said.

