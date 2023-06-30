Police say an ongoing security alert in Portrush is being treated as a hate crime.

The alert began on Thursday evening and has continued into Friday.

A number of homes were evacuated in the Hopefield Avenue area overnight.

Road closures remain in place at Hopefield Avenue, Hopefield Crescent and Hopefield Grove areas and people are being asked to avoid the area.

A police spokesperson said: "We are treating this incident as a hate crime. Members of the public are asked to continue to avoid the area.

"A further update will follow in due course."

