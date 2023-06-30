Homes have been evacuated in a second security alert in Portrush on Friday.

Police had been conducting searches in the Hopefield Avenue and Hopefield Grove areas after a security alert overnight.

That was found to be a hoax device wrapped in a Pride flag.

The Alliance party said the alert was targeting one of its councillors as well as a former party representative.

The party condemned the action and there has been widespread anger at the incident.

A PSNI statement on Friday afternoon added:" Police are now examining a second object located in the Hopefield Avenue area of Portrush. A number of properties have been evacuated. Members of the public should avoid the area at present."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.