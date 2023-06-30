A suspicious object wrapped in a Pride flag has been examined by police during a security alert in Portrush.

Police say it was located in the Hopefield Avenue area, after police received a call saying two devices had been left in the area.

The object has been declared a hoax. The security alert is being treated as a hate crime.

Residents who were evacuated from their homes in Hopefield Avenue on Thursday evening and overnight into Friday, while the alert was ongoing, have now returned.

Roads have reopened to traffic.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: "Police will carry out a further search in the Hopefield Grove area this morning to ensure public safety.

"Anyone who comes across anything unusual or out of the ordinary in the area is advised not to touch it and to alert police immediately."

The Rainbow Project has expressed its concern over the incident.

“We are deeply concerned to hear the reports of a security incident in Portrush last night where two suspicious objects were allegedly wrapped in a pride flag," said Scott Cuthbertson.

"Our thoughts are with all those caught up in this incident.

"We understand the alarm this incident will cause to LGBTQIA+ communities in Northern Ireland, and will be working to understand what has happened by liaising with the relevant authorities.

"There is no place for anti-LGBTQIA+ hatred in Northern Ireland.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.