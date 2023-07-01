A man in his 30s has suffered head injuries after being assaulted by a group of six men, including one who was armed with a baseball bat.

It happened shortly after 4am on Saturday morning in Glenvarna Drive in Newtownabbey.

The victim was treated at the scene by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and has since been taken to hospital.

Police have appealed to anyone with information , including dashcam, CCTV or other footage, to contact them on 101 quoting reference 280 of 1/7/23.Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/.

