DCI CALDWELL

A senior police officer who almost lost his life after being shot several times in front of his young son has said the children who witnessed the attempted murder saw horrors "no child should ever have to". Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell has spoken publicly for the first time since the attack that left him with life changing injuries. At an awards ceremony last night he thanked those who rushed to help him and the medical staff who saved his life.

NEWTOWNABBEY ASSAULT

A man in his 30s has suffered head injuries after being assaulted by six men - including one who was armed with a baseball bat. It happened shortly after 4am this morning in Glenvarna Drive in Newtownabbey. The victim has been taken to hospital for treatment.

BATTLE OF THE SOMME

Services have taken place across Northern Ireland to remember those who died during the Battle of the Somme. Thousands of soldiers took part in the battle which began 107 years ago today. Wreaths were laid at the Cenotaph in Belfast City Centre and a moment of silence was held to remember those who lost their lives. Within the first 24 hours of fighting, nearly 20,000 British soldiers were killed, including over 5,000 from the 36th Ulster Division.

ALL-IRELAND QUARTER FINALS

Turning to sport and it's been an intense weekend at Croke Park so far with the first of four All-Ireland Quarter finals now complete. Kerry claimed victory over Tyrone with a final score of 2-18 to 0-12. Meanwhile Armagh take on Monaghan on Saturday evening. Tomorrow will see Cork play Derry while Dublin will face Mayo.

