Services have taken place across Northern Ireland to remember those who died during the Battle of the Somme.

Saturday marked the 107th anniversary of the start of the First World War battle in France, which began on 1 July 1916.

Thousands of soldiers from across the island of Ireland were killed during the fighting.

Belfast City Deputy Lord Mayor, Áine Groogan, was among those who took part in Saturday's ceremony at the Cenotaph.

She told UTV: "It's very important to remember. A day like this is very significant.

"It's very important that we look back and commemorate the lives lost but also that we learn from our past as well. As a society in Northern Ireland we know too well the hurt and the damage caused by conflict so it's very important that as a society that we learn from our past and move forward with peace and justice at our core."

On Saturday morning, Sinn Féin Lord Mayor Ryan Murphy laid a laurel wreath.

A total of 19,240 British troops were killed within the first 24 hours of the battle, of which more than a tenth were from the 36th Ulster Division.

Philip Morrison from the Royal British Region said: "On the first day there was a horrendous loss of young life and it's something we should never forget."

"We had the 36th Ulster Division, primarily from the north, and the 16th Irish Division from the south and when they were in the trenches they didn't ask anybody who they are or where they're from, they just got on and fought the war," he told UTV.

The Minister of State for Northern Ireland marked the 107th anniversary of the Battle of the Somme in France.

Steve Baker MP said in a statement: "We salute the heroism of all those across the island of Ireland who fought to defend the freedoms we enjoy today.

“The sacrifice made at the Somme, and throughout the Great War, by so many was on a truly heroic scale and as a United Kingdom we must never forget the huge debt of gratitude we owe them.”

