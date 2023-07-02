A 42-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences including attempted murder following what police described as a domestic incident.

It happened in the Kilkeel area on Friday 30 June.

The man has also been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, common assault and two counts of witness intimidation.

He is due to appear at Newry Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

