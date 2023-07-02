STENA LINE

A man has died after falling overboard from a ferry travelling from Belfast to Cairnryan. It happened yesterday afternoon as the ship was about to dock in Scotland. Police there have launched a formal investigation however they've said there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.

ATTEMPED MURDER CHARGE

A man has been charged with a number of offences including attempted murder after what police have described as a domestic incident. It happened in the Kilkeel area on Friday night. The 42 year old is due to appear at Newry Magistrates' Court tomorrow.

SLIEVE LEAGUE

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information of an alleged assault in County Donegal. It happened in the Slieve League area between Saturday 24th and Sunday 25th June. A man, thought to be in his 60s and from Northern Ireland is also believed to be missing. While gardaí have not confirmed a missing person report, they have said they're keen to speak to road users who were in the area and who may have dash-cam footage.

ALL-IRELAND QUARTER FINALS

Turning to sport and Derry have secured a place in the All-Ireland semi finals for the second year in a row. On Sunday afternoon they took on Cork in the Quarter finals beating them 1-12 to 1-8 at Croke park. It was a tight first half but the Ulster champions managed to stretch the lead. Derry will join Monaghan and Kerry in the final four. Yesterday Monaghan dashed Armagh's dreams during a dramatic penalty shoot out - while Kerry safely secured victory over Tyrone.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.