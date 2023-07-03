Gardai investigating an alleged assault in Co Donegal have recovered a body in the water around the mountain of Slieve League.

The incident was reported to have occurred in the Killybegs area last month.

It has been reported the man could be from Northern Ireland. A major search operation was initiated on the mountain and the coastal waters below it in the days following the report.

Gardai said the body was recovered from the water early on Monday with the assistance of the Coast Guard. The body has since been removed from the scene and taken to Letterkenny University Hospital. The State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem will take place in due course, gardai said.

A man and a woman arrested last week in connection with the alleged assault were later released without charge. The man aged in his 30s and woman aged in her 20s had been detained at Garda stations in Co Donegal. Gardai have established an incident room at Ballyshannon Garda station. They have again appealed to anyone travelling in the vicinity of Killybegs/Slieve League between the afternoon of Saturday June 24 and the evening of Sunday June 25 and who observed any activity that drew their attention to come forward. Any road users travelling in these areas at these times who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, have been asked to make it available to investigating gardai.

