A twenty-eight-year-old man has been remanded in custody on domestic violence charges including a count under the new legislation around non-fatal strangulation, which was enacted in Northern Ireland just days before his arrest. Simon Wells, whose address was given as no fixed abode, Antrim is charged with intentionally strangling a female with intent to affect her ability to breathe or the flow of blood to her brain. He is further charged of assaulting and threatening to kill her and damaging household fixtures and fittings in her home.

Offending, which was aggravated by domestic violence, is alleged to have occurred on 30 June. A detective constable told Ballymena Magistrates Court the charges could be connected. No details surrounding the circumstances of the alleged offending were disclosed during the short hearing and a defence barrister advised there would be no application for bail at this time. District Judge Nigel Broderick remanded Wells in custody to appear again by video-link before Antrim Magistrates Court on 18 July. Wells is understood to be one of the first people to be charged since non-fatal strangulation and asphyxiation was made a specific criminal offence in Northern Ireland, punishable by up to 14 years imprisonment on conviction.

