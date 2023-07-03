Play Brightcove video

"There are no words. It was packed to the gills." A fire has destroyed a second hand charity shop in Co Armagh that helps some of the most vulnerable in Africa . It's feared the damage is worth up £100,000 after the blaze ripped through the building in Annaghmore nearly two weeks ago.

Founder of the Malawi project Brian Smyth told UTV, "I can honestly look you in the eye and say what we do saves lives with the medical team.

"Medicine that we take for granted is so far out of people's reach but we can provide that.

"We had over 100,000 items in there . We had pianos. High-end clothes. TVs and Stereos. It was was packed to the gills" Emergency crews were called the in the early hours is 21st June. The Malawi project was set up in 2015 by a number of health care workers in Northern Ireland to help some of the most vulnerable in Africa. Feliciano Henriques Saba works for the project & is from Africa he says the money from the shop saves lives. 'It's really helpful for families. For the children that they are very vulnerable in Africa . It's hard. Really hard to see. It's heartbreaking'. Brian and the team are now in a hurry to find a new building.

