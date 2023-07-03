Residents have returned home after being evacuated following the discovery of suspected historic munitions.

Police, including ammunition technical officers, attended at the scene of aproperty in the Fane Grove area of Culloville.

After investigation, the objects were "deemed as nothing untoward".

The PSNI thanked residents for their co-operation.

Earlier in the day, Newry MLA Conor Murphy said the incident was causing "serious disruption" to the lives of local residents.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.