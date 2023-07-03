A criminal investigation is underway after a security breach at a police training facility. The breach took place on Sunday 11 June at Steeple Training Estate in Antrim.

A 43-year-old man was arrested and has subsequently been charged with possession of an offensive weapon and will appear in Antrim Court on the 25 July.

A police spokesperson said:

"We take the safety of our officers and staff extremely seriously, and as a result of the incident, have conducted an internal review of site security in line with existing procedure.

"We can confirm that all buildings within the training facility were secured and no access was gained."

