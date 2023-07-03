A forty-two-year-old man has appeared in court on multiple domestic abuse charges including attempting to murder a female. James Carlisle from Harbour Road, Kilkeel is further charged with unlawfully and maliciously causing the female grievous bodily harm and several further assaults, one of which allegedly caused actual bodily harm. In addition he faces two counts of intimidating witnesses involving an alleged threat to kill a male and making a “gun gesture in a threatening manner” to a female – both on the basis of knowing they were assisting in an investigation and to cause the course of justice to be perverted.

All offences are alleged to have occurred on 30 June. A detective constable from the PSNI Public Protection Unit told Newry Magistrates Court all charges could be connected. No details surrounding the circumstances of the alleged offending were disclosed during the short hearing. A defence barrister informed the court there would be no application for bail at this stage. District Judge Anne Marshall remanded Carlisle in custody to appear again by video-link on 17 July.

