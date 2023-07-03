Play Brightcove video

Stena Line death:

A man has died after falling overboard from a Stena Line ferry which was travelling from Belfast to Cairnryan.

It happened on the 3:30pm crossing on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency services airlifted the man to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Scottish police do not believe the circumstances behind the death to be suspicious.

Attempted Murder:

A 42-year-old man is due to appear at Newry Magistrates' Court later charged with attempted murder in relation to a domestic incident in the Kilkeel area last Friday.

The man also faces a number of other offences including two counts of witness intimidation.

Department for Infrastructure Strike:

The Department for Infrastructure has urged road users to be extra careful due to strike action being taken by road maintenance staff.

It is over an ongoing dispute over pay.

Services such as repairing defects in manhole covers and oil spills are some of the areas affected.

Slieve League:

Gardai have renewed their appeal for information over an alleged assault in the Slieve League area of Donegal between Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 June.

A man, thought to be in his 60s from Northern Ireland is also believed to be missing.

Gardai want to speak to road users in the area and may have dash cam footage.

School Uniform:

Mid and East Antrim Council is launching its school uniform scheme today.

They are appealing for donations like blazers and sports kits for the scheme.

Drop off centres include the Seven Towers Leisure Centre and Larne Leisure Centres.

All items will be made available free of charge to the local community from August.

