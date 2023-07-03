Police are appealing for information following a creeper style burglary in south Belfast in the early hours of Monday morning.

The property in the Ava Drive area of the city was broken in to and a number of personal items were taken including keys to a silver Ford Fiesta Zetec which was parked outside. The vehicle was later seen being driven on the Grosvenor Road heading towards west Belfast.

Police say enquiries are continuing and anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area or anyone who may have CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 203 03/07/23.

