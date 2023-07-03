The Department for Infrastructure has urged road users to be extra careful as road maintenance staff begin strike action.

The industrial action by members of the GMB and Unite Unions is due to a dispute over pay.

Services such as repairing defects in manhole covers and oil spills are some of the areas affected.

The strike action by industrial staff who work on the roads network and respond to flooding begins today and continues for periods during July and August.

As a result the Department for Infrastructure is advising the public there will be a reduced level of the essential services on the road network and as part of any flood response.

The strikes will affect many of the department’s key maintenance functions including:

Assistance to those incidents with most impact to life and property

Response and clear-up operation when there are incidents on the road such as oil spills or unexpected debris or bonfire material

Repair of serious defects such as manhole collapse or potholes. Gully clearing and cleansing

Response to calls to the flood incident line

Response to flood emergencies.

The department says contingency arrangement are being put in place but these will not replace the full maintenance service.

