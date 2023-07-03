Three people have been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collison in Ballynahinch.

The crash which involved a white Seat Leon and a Blue Mercedes Sprinter took place on the Newcastle Road at the junction to Drumaness village around 10.10pm on Sunday.

Police attended the scene along with The Ambulance and fire services.

The PSNI are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

