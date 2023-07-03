It was a weekend to remember for Derry and Monaghan at Croke Park as they secured their places in the last four of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship, but it was one to forget for Tyrone and Armagh as their hopes of getting their hands on Sam Maguire came to an end.

The weekend began with Tyrone taking on All-Ireland champions Kerry. Many thought the Red Hands would get the better of the Kingdom as the fixture has brought the best out of them over the years.

Saturday had needle as they rekindled their rivalry, but in truth Kerry showed why they are All-Ireland Champions.

There's no shortage of people who will tell you David Clifford is the best gaelic footballer of all time even at the tender age of 23.

Padraig Hampsey kept him quiet in the main but a moment of magic set up Sean O'Shea's goal. Kerry will be tough to stop.

Tyrone have been patchy all year and supporters will be disappointed with how the last two years have gone since their All-Ireland triumph in 2021.

Joint-managers Brian Dooher and Feargal Logan's contracts are coming to an end, and Dooher said in Saturday's post match press conference they hadn't thought about the future yet.

If they don't return, they will always have that day in 2021 when they brought Sam Maguire back to Tyrone.

Monaghan secured their place in the last-four thanks to a shootout win against Armagh.

Except for the late drama in extra time and the shootout, the game wouldn't have lived long in the memory.

Rian O'Neill continues to make his name as a player for the big moments, firing over a score that looked to have won the game in a similar fashion to his late equaliser against Galway in the last eight last year.

Farney manager Vinny Corey described Conor McManus as the counties greatest ever clutch player, and he backed up his manager's words when he forced the game to penalties with a late free.

Much has been said about whether or not a penalty shootout is the way to finish a match, and Armagh in particular will be sick of the sight of them: they've now suffered three shootout defeats in the space of 12 months.

As for Ulster champions Derry, they got the better or Cork by four points, who didn't bring their shooting boots to Croke Park, particularly in the first half

It felt like the Oak Leafers had another gear or two if they needed it. After Cork scored a goal to get the game back to within a point, the Ulster Champions immeadiately ran down the pitch to score a goal of their own, and snuff out the Cork fightback before it really began.

They face Kerry in two weeks time, they will have to be better if they are to get their hands on Sam for the first time since 1993.

Dublin v Mayo, the final game of the weekend was hotly anticipated, given the lack of spark in the three other games and the first half was excellent, Mayo well in the game shooting into Hill 16.

The second half couldn't have been more different as the Dubs steamrolled their opponents.

They looked fitter and sharper, Mayo's game against Galway last week took a lot out of them and it was evident. Their wait for All-Ireland glory goes on.

Monaghan will have a mighty task on their hands when they take on Dublin in two weeks time.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.