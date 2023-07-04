Play Brightcove video

A body representing leaders across Northern Ireland's health service says the political vacuum and workforce issues are adding to the immense pressure on the system.

Michael Bloomfield, chair of the Northern Ireland Confederation for Health and Social Care, which speaks on behalf of trust chairs, chief executives and directors, says a "robust change agenda" is needed.

“Firstly, we are calling for urgent political leadership. Elected leaders, whether in Westminster or locally, need to act urgently to resolve the governance gap in Northern Ireland," said Mr Bloomfield.

“Politicians must secure stable funding, invest in a longer-term workforce plan, and make the challenging decisions to ensure that we are using our allocated resources and assets to best effect."

Health and social care leaders in Northern Ireland have spoken out as their colleagues across the UK prepare to mark the 75th anniversary of the creation of the NHS and its sister organisation in Northern Ireland, the HSC.

On the eve of the milestone, General Practitioners have loaned their voice to calls for action.

Dr Ursula Mason from the Royal College of GPs in Northern Ireland has warned the health service appears to be moving backwards rather than forwards.

"In reality we are probably closer today to what it was like prior to the inception of the NHS, where if you could afford treatment you could pay for it and get it but it was not free at the point of contact," said Dr Mason.

"We have so many patients now who have to go into the private sector to pay for the treatment that they are not getting on the NHS."

