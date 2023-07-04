An amateur football club’s chairman is personally liable for a £32,000 costs bill from its failed challenge to the Irish FA curtailing a season hit by Covid, the High Court has ruled. A judge ordered Michael Robinson to pay the debt owed to the sport's governing body after Donaghadee FC lost the arbitration case. Mr Robinson, who was legally assisted by the club’s former manager Jamie Bryson, claimed an agreement entered into during the process was invalid.

But Madam Justice McBride ruled that he had personally authorised another committee member to sign the arbitration contract. “I am satisfied that a debt is owed by Donaghadee FC to the IFA in the sum of £32,007 plus VAT,” she said. “I consider that Michael Robinson is liable to pay this debt and I make an order in favour of the plaintiff.” The case centred on the IFA’s response to the Covid-19 lockdown back in March 2020. A decision was taken that no more Northern Amateur Football League games in the 2019-2020 season would be played after May 31 that year. Donaghadee FC took legal action in a bid to have the move overturned. In September 2020, however, an arbitrator dismissed the club’s claim for relief and awarded costs against it. With no payment made since then, the IFA went to the High Court to seek enforcement against Michael Robinson for the full amount. Counsel for the governing body argued there is an outstanding contractual debt under the terms of the arbitration agreement both sides signed up to.

Based on Donaghadee FC’s status as an unincorporated association, it was contended that Mr Robinson is legally liable for the debt. Mr Robinson defended the action as a personal litigant, aided by Mr Bryson who offered assistance and guidance in a ‘McKenzie friend’ capacity at the hearing. He told the court that due to the onset of the pandemic the club was unable to hold an AGM as normal to appoint a management committee. Mr Robinson stated that he had authorised the referral to arbitration and asked the club’s secretary to sign the relevant documents on his behalf. Resisting the IFA’s case, he claimed the arbitration agreement is invalid and never properly executed because he had no authority under Donaghadee’s constitution to enter into it. He also submitted that the agreement cannot be enforced on him as he was not party to it. Ruling on the dispute, Madam Justice McBride held that the club is in breach of a valid, binding arbitration contract by failing to pay the costs. Citing jurisprudence on the issue of an official being liable for a club’s debts, she highlighted Mr Robinson’s status as chairman at the relevant time. “Acting alone and in the absence of two other officials he asked (the secretary) to enter into and sign the arbitration agreement,” the judge said. “I find that he is liable personally for the debts arising on foot of the arbitration agreement, namely the costs awarded by the arbitrator.”

