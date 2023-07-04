A greedy fraudster who stole the “colossal amount” of £452,787 over more than a decade by abusing and exploiting her position of “absolute” trust at a Northern Ireland car dealership has been jailed.

Mother-of-three Norma Smith, 48, was sentenced to three years with half to be served in jail for the theft from her employers Edwin May Ltd. Judge Alistair Devlin said it was clear that “realistically, it would not have been possible for this level of misappropriation and theft to have gone on, and gone on undetected for as long as it did and for so many years” without the defendant being in the position she was and exploiting it for her own ends.

Despite stealing and defrauding the car sales company of more than £3,000 every month for 11 and-a-half-years, the Antrim Crown Court judge revealed Smith had even asked her manager for a pay rise in the midst of her “not unsophisticated frauds,” a step which he said “demonstrates your insatiable level of greed.” He further revealed that unlike other fraud offences, there was nothing in Smith’s life such as drug or alcohol addiction, gambling debts, or mental health issues to motivate or necessitate stealing such “vast amounts” of cash. Judge Devlin told the fraudster, who showed little to no emotion as she was jailed, while he noted “with some concern” that her children had been affected “however, and most regrettably, there maybe be something of an inevitably in that” given the fact that Smith had “for many years, chose to live effectively a double life”. “A hard working and no doubt devoted wife, mother, home maker and church goer on the one hand but who was unfortunately at the same time, unknown to anyone, a skilled, persistent and accomplished fraudster and thief and who had only in December 2019 had the true extent of that double life revealed,” said the judge. On charges spanning from 1 February 2008 to 6 November 2019 Smith, from the Duncrun Road in Limavady, admitted stealing a mammoth £437,824 from Edwin May Ltd and also that she abused her position of trust within the car dealership by accessing company accounts to apply company funds to the value of £14,962 “in settlement of your personal invoices and car finance repayments”. Opening the facts of the case, prosecuting counsel Suzanne Gallagher outlined that in December 2019, the Edwin May group’s financial advisor noticed that of the three branches, only the Coleraine branch was operating at a loss on motability cars. “She investigated and noted that Volkswagen had paid the bonuses relating to the metallic paint costs to Coleraine Edwin May every month but these costs had not been transferred to the correct accounts,” said the barrister. During a meeting with the director, the financial advisor and Smith, who at the time was the site administrator, the defendant initially claimed she had properly transferred the money to four nominated accounts but when pushed on the matter and asked to provide documentary proof, she admitted that she had in fact stolen money. With examples of the sophisticated method outlined to the court, Ms Gallagher described how Smith transferred credits and bonuses to accounts where customers’ cash payments were lodged and the fraudster would then withdraw the cash. In another method which related to the second count, the court heard “there were a number of vehicles purchased from Edwin May in the name of Mrs Smith or her husband” but the defendant abused her position of trust in that “records show that a significant amount of the account for each vehicle was paid for by transferring money from the Road Tax refund account”.

Again because of her trusted position within the company, Smith was able to hide her tracks in a number of different ways and Ms Gallagher told the judge that in short, the disgraced thief misrepresented lodgements. Questioned by police, initially in December 2019 and again in May 2021, the defendant admitted she had been stealing funds but couldn’t put a figure on the amount. Taken to task by the judge about what Smith did with the “colossal amount of money…none of which she paid tax on,” defence counsel Barry Gibson said his instructions were that “it’s quite simply a case of providing a better lifestyle within the family home and buying things for the family, clothes for herself and in giving the family a better quality of life over this years”. Judge Devlin was sceptical, however, and frankly told the barrister: “I do have a difficulty with that.” Mr Gibson highlighted that Smith had been married to Mark Smith for 22 years, she had a good work record to now and had had a clear criminal record as well as admitting her guilt at the earliest opportunity. In jailing Smith, Judge Devlin said the guidelines were clear that in cases of such a “gross” abuse of trust, matters of personal mitigation carried less weight than in other cases. During his sentencing remarks, the judge further revealed that Smith's fraudulent behaviour had also adversely effected her colleagues and the Coleraine branch with the director having “multiple sleepless night” over the stress of the financial viability of the vehicle showroom and the manager offering his resignation after the thefts were uncovered. Reading from the victim impact statements, Judge Devlin said everyone connected with the showroom had been left with a “sense of betrayal” when they discovered Smith had “skilfully abused” the trust they had in her, especially the manager who had been “manipulated” into getting her a pay rise. They also felt that the thefts had “impacted the reputation and standing of the company in the community, the business has been tarnished by association” so they will have to work to regain the public’s trust because of Smith. Judge Devlin told Smith there were multiple aggravating factors to her protracted and “not unsophisticated offending” including the effect on the victims and the fact that the level of trust reposed in her had been significant. He warned Smith that had she been convicted after a trial her sentence could have been up to nine years but taking his starting point at five years, he was reducing that due to her early guilty pleas, admissions and the undue delay in getting the case to court. As well as the three-year sentence, split half and half between jail and licence, Smith will also face confiscation proceedings under the Proceeds of Crime Act. Adjourning that as part of the case to September, Judge Devlin warned that while Smith claims she had little benefit but for a better quality of life and a “mortgage free home,” investigators will ascertain “in which direction the money flowed”.

