A man was assaulted in his home on Monday night by a group of men before being chased in his car by two vehicles.

The incident happened in the Parkview Close area of Newry shortly before 8.30pm.

A number of men are reported to have entered a property on the street, one armed with with a crowbar and another with a knife.

A man in his 30s inside the property was assaulted by the group, before he tried to get away.

The man drove away in a red KIA sportage car, but was followed by what was believed to be the suspects in the assault, driving a black Audi and a silver Honda CRV.

These vehicles are believed to have made off southbound.

The police are asking for anyone with information to come forward to them.

