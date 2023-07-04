Two men have been convicted on Tuesday of seperate dog attacks on children in Belfast.

Michael Elton, 68, of Cambrai Street was convicted after an incident in May 2022.

Eamon McGauley jnr., 19, of Ardcaoin Place, was convicted too on Tuesday, with this seperate offence also occuring in May 2022.

Elton's conviction relates to an incident where a black and white Border Collie attacked a boy in Woodvale Park, Belfast.

The 11-year-old boy sustained injuries in the attack.

Mr Elton was convicted of an offence under Article 29 of The Dogs (Northern Ireland) Order 1983 as amended by the Dangerous Dogs (NI) Order 1991.

He was ordered to pay £1000 in compensation, along with a fine of £500.

Mr McGauley was sentenced following an incident where an 8-year-old boy was attacked and injured by a Belgian Malinois in Ardcaoin Place.

McGauley had a conditional discharge imposed on him for three years after being convicted of an offence under Article 29 2(a) of The Dogs (Northern Ireland) Order 1983 as amended by the Dangerous Dogs (NI) Order 1991.

He was ordered to pay £250 in compensation to the injured party, along with costs of £92.

