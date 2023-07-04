A PSNI officer has been ordered to pay £750 compensation to a woman he assaulted in a Belfast bar.

Gavin McKnight was also fined £250 for the offence committed while he was off duty.

The 45-year-old is currently suspended from duty in the force.

McKnight, whose address was given as PSNI Brooklyn on the city’s Knock Road, pleaded guilty to a single count of common assault.

The charge related to an incident during a night out on September 24 last year.

During sentencing at Belfast Magistrates’ Court today McKnight was handed a £250 fine.

The defendant was also subjected to a £750 compensation order, according to the PSNI.

In a statement, Chief Superintendent Simon Walls, Head of the Police Service Professional Standards Department, said: “We, as a Police Service, will not tolerate wrongdoing by our officers or staff and we expect the highest standards of professionalism and integrity from them.”

