A bar in Macosquin has been targeted in an arson attack.

The premises on Dunderg Road was targeted at around 2.15am on Tuesday morning.

Two residents, a man and a woman, who were inside an adjoining house, managed to extinguish the fire at the front door prior to the arrival of the Fire Service. Detective Inspector Gareth Lavery adding: “We are treating this attack as ‘arson endangering life’ as the occupants of the house were very fortunate the blaze did not spread to their home. We would like to hear from witnesses or anyone with information regarding this crime. Please call 101, quoting reference 111 04/07/23.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.