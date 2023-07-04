Police investigating the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell in February have charged three men.

The men, aged 45, 47 and 58, have been charged with preparatory acts of terrorism.

The 45-year-old man and the 58-year-old man have further been charged with possession of articles for use in terrorism, and providing property for the purposes of terrorism.

All three are expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 5 July.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

John Caldwell survived a dissident republican gun attack in Omagh in February after he had taken a youth coaching session.

He was with his son loading footballs into the boot of his car when he was shot.

Mr Caldwell spent several weeks in intensive care after the shooting.

The senior detective had led a number of high-profile PSNI investigations in Northern Ireland.

In May he was seen in public for the first time since the incident, at a garden party in Royal Hillsborough during a visit by the King and Queen, where he had a private audience with Charles.

He spoke in public when he was presented with the special recognition award at the Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards on Friday night.

