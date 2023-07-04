Detectives investigating the attempted murder of a senior police officer have arrested three men under the Terrorism Act.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot a number of times at a sports complex in Omagh back in February.The men who are aged 45, 47 and 58 were arrested in Newtownabbey, Coalisland and Belfast. All three have been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning, and remain in custody at this time.

In total 31 arrests have been made and police say this number also includes individuals who have been arrested more than once.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.