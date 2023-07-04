Play Brightcove video

HEALTH SERVICE

A senior doctor is urging the Assembly to return in order to fix the health service. Dr Alan Stout will give a speech in Liverpool at the British Medical Association's annual representative meeting later.

He is expected to outline a list of issues facing the health service in Northern Ireland. STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK ENDING VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN AND GIRLS

A public consultation has been launched on a new framework aimed at ending violence against women and girls in Northern Ireland.

It focuses on delivering solutions to address the causes of violence with emphasis on prevention and early intervention. The consultation runs until the third of October.

AUDIT OFFICE REPORT INTO JUDICIAL REVIEW APPLICATIONS

An audit office report has found that only one in eight judicial review applications are successful.

The process at the High Court in Belfast allows applicants to legally challenge a decision made by a public body. It found since 2017 it has taken more than a year on average to progress through both stages of a review. NHS 75TH BIRTHDAY

As this week marks 75 years of the NHS, a number of events are taking place to celebrate.

Tomorrow, representatives from across health and social care will gather at Stormont, joined by Dáithí Mac Gabhann, who inspired Dáithí's Law, to honour the landmark birthday. DERRY GIRLS EXHIBTION OPENS TO PUBLIC

A new Derry Girls exhibition has opened in the city.

It features props and set pieces from the Bafta-winning sitcom, which follows five teenagers during the final years of the Troubles.

