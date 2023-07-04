Civil servants at the Department for Infrastructure are facing a series of difficult choices in the face of a budgetary crisis.

Its budget for the coming year has been cut by 14% compared to the previous year.

It is currently £112million above what it needs to be to meet the new budget allocation.

The situation is complicated further by the lack of a functioning Assembly or Executive.

Due the lacking of a minister, the department says it does not have the legal authority to make certain policy decisions.

DfI permanent secretary Julie Harrison said these decisions include:

stopping waste-water treatment

reducing essential road maintenance to emergency response only;

reducing winter service to snow clearance only;

stopping the community transport programme;

switching off streetlights (options are being assessed for 24/25);

stopping flood prevention programmes.

The department has already taken several steps within its legal limits to produce a better budget.

These steps include:

Stopping Departmental spend on road safety advertising and other programmes

Ending the Cycling Proficiency Scheme (which supports teachers to develop children’s cycling skills)

Reducing the grant to Community Places (which provides independent planning advice to communities)

Providing a reduced allocation to the Active Travel School Programme

Dial-a-Lift services and the Disability Action Transport Scheme will be funded from 1 August at 95% of the level allocated for April to July

Funding for the Assisted Rural Travel Scheme (ARTS) will continue at current levels

Community Transport provision for the longer term will be reviewed, to ensure that we are maximising both value for money and outcomes through these key services

Reductions to ALBs of £53.4m from their originally assessed requirements.

Despite these moves, the department is still facing a stark fiscal reality in the coming year, and the decisions they do or don't take will impact the lives of the people of Northern Ireland.

