The deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden has told the DUP restoring the Northern Ireland devolved institutions will bring about the reform needed in the health service.

On the 75th anniversary of the National Health Service, leader of the DUP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson at Prime Minsiter's Questions in the Commons echoed the celebratory tone of the day by noting the achievements of the world's first completely-free healthcare system.

However, he also pointed out the challenges faced by the health service through lack of funding.

He asked: "In Northern Ireland GPS, nurses, doctors and carers are adversely constrained by a lack of sufficient funding for our health service.

"The Northern Ireland Fiscal Council have highlighted that our allocation falls beneath need which compounds the difficulty year or year.

"Can the Deputy Prime Minister assure me of the willingness of the government to engage on this issue and to ensure public services get what they need to continue delivering for the people of Northern Ireland?"

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden responded: "Yes I'm very happy to give the right honorary gentleman that assurance.

"As he knows it is actually the case that the Department of Health in Northern Ireland has been allocated £7.3 billion an increase of 20million above 22-23.

"But of course, it is the case that the absence of a Northern Ireland executive is exacerbating the severe challenges that the healthcare service in Northern Ireland is already facing and a fully-functioning devolved government is the right way to deliver the necessary reforms needed for the Northern Ireland Health Service."

