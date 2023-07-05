A 42-year-old man has been arrested by police investigating suspected criminality linked to the east Belfast UVF.

The arrest comes after searches of properties in the Braniel area of east Belfast led to the seizure of suspected illegal drugs.

The man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of class A, B and C drugs and possession of class B drugs with intent to supply.

He remains in custody at this time. Police are urging anyone will information to get in touch.

