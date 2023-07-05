A 23-year-old man has been charged as part of an investigation into suspected drugs criminality linked to the east Belfast UVF.

The charge comes after searches of a property in the Albertbridge Road on Wednesday.

Police seized suspected herbal cannabis worth over £200,000, as well as a sum of money and drug-related paraphernalia.

He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

