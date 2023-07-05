People were evacuated from their homes following an arson attack in Coleraine in the early hours of this morning.

Police say they received reports that a wheelie bin had been set on fire and placed at the front door of a flat in the Richmond Drive area of the town.

No one was home at the time of the attack and the blaze was extinguished by the fire service.

Enquires are ongoing and the PSNI are appealing for anyone with information to come forward and contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 75 05/07/23.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.