Man died on Glenshane Road near Knockcloghrim following car crash involving pedestrian

Paramedics and police attended the scene on the Glenshane road but the man has now died of his injuries.

A man in his 70s has died following a crash on the Glenshane Road, Knockcloghrim on Tuesday.

Police received a report of a collison involving a red Peugeot 207 and a pedestrian shortly after 11.30pm on Tuesday evening.

The road has reopened and a full investigation has been launched by the PSNI.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 2132 04/07/23.”

