A man in his 70s has died following a crash on the Glenshane Road, Knockcloghrim on Tuesday.

Police received a report of a collison involving a red Peugeot 207 and a pedestrian shortly after 11.30pm on Tuesday evening.

Paramedics and police attended the scene, but the man has now died of his injuries.

The road has reopened and a full investigation has been launched by the PSNI.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 2132 04/07/23.”

