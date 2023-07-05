A man who poured a bucket of petrol over his wife and set her on fire has been sentenced 18 years in jail in what has been described as the ultimate act of domestic abuse. Over 90% of Katrina Rainey's body was burned. As the mother of six lay dying she told emergency services what her husband did to her.

Thomas Rainey sat head in his hands as the Judge told him 'I recognise this is a significant prison sentence for a man of 61 but given the horror of what he did to his wife is the least he deserves'. The court heard how the 53 year old got into her car to go to work in October 2021 when Rainey of Quarry Road in Knockloughrim opened the passenger's door of her car, poured a bucket of petrol over her then set her alight whilst she was trapped in the vehicle by her seat belt.

Despite being rushed to hospital by emergency services who attended the early morning scene, the former midwife died from extensive burns.

Thomas Johnston Rainey pleaded guilty to murdering his wife at Belfast Crown Court in May after previously denying the charged in November 2022.

His defence has previously told the court that Rainey is "a man who is horrified by what he has done."

Speaking outside Belfast Crown Court, PSNI Detective Inspector Hazel Morrow said mother-of-six Katrina Rainey died a "horrific death".

"Mrs Rainey was in the car, with her seatbelt on, about to leave for work that morning. Thomas Rainey opened the passenger door; he threw flammable liquid over his wife; and set her alight," she said.

"On arrival at the scene, officers, along with other emergency services, found Katrina outside the burnt vehicle, having sustained severe and extensive burns to her body. She was taken to hospital but, sadly, later died from her injuries."

Ms Miller said Ms Rainey was a "caring and loving mother", adding her; and her children and wider family circle, have experienced "unimaginable grief and anguish".

"They are still trying to come to terms with losing their loved one in such horrific circumstances," she said. "Today, thanks to our dedicated investigation team and working in partnership with our colleagues in the Public Prosecution Service, the defendant has been held accountable for his actions. Actions that were deliberate and shocking; and which have left a family shattered.

"While today's sentencing signifies the end of the judicial process, I know that Katrina's family will be walking away with the heaviest of hearts. My thoughts remain firmly with them."

