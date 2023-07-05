Play Brightcove video

In many ways, nurses are the face of the NHS and as its largest clinical workforce, they have played a key role in in developing and delivering the service we know today.

And there has been no shortage of remarkable stories about the incredible care delivered by NHS nurses since its inception in 1948.

Margaret McKinnell has been nursing for more than 60 of those 75 years. Despite her retiring more than 15 years ago - she still works regular shifts as a nursing assistant at Whiteabbey hospital.

"I love my work" says Margaret. "Just like every other job, you get a wee bit fed up at times, but I love it. If they would give us a bit more pay. But then that's another story."

Margaret was on shift when I met her and I ask her if it was something she always wanted to do. She tells me yes, it certainly was.

"I had an aunt she had a big influence on me, and she was always saying to me be a nurse, be a nurse. Deep down I did want to be a nurse. But I never thought I would ever be a nurse. Like, I never thought I would have the qualifications to be a nurse.

So what attributes, not qualifications, do you need to be a good nurse? Ward Sister Veronica Devlin points towards Margaret. "She is such a wonderful person. She is so committed and dedicated to this job. She is so professional. She is just wonderful and delivers the highest standard of care is to each and every one of her patients."

Before letting Margaret get back to work, I ask her does she ever see a time when she might think of actually giving it up.

She jokes that all she hears from her family is questions about her going to work. "Are you going to give up this work? That's all I hear. And then I have to sneak out sometimes and not let them know! And then I get where you working last night? And I'm like no, no, that's not when we were close.

So Happy 75th Birthday NHS and congratulations to the woman who has worked for more than 60 of those years.

Margaret points to her head and jokes "I know. I think there's something not quite right up here!"

