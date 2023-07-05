Three men have been remanded in custody after appearing in court on charges in connection with the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell. Mr Caldwell was left seriously injured after being shot a number of times at a sports complex in Omagh, Co Tyrone in February. Appearing at Dungannon Magistrates’ Court via videolink, Tony Slevin, 47, of Derryloughan Avenue, Coalisland, was charged with preparation of terrorist acts. John Gallagher, 45, of Church Drive, Newtownabbey, and James McSorley, 58, of Chichester Mews, Belfast, were also charged with preparation of terrorist acts as well as possession of articles for use in terrorism and providing property for the purpose of terrorism.

Defence solicitors for all three said their clients denied all involvement.

The judge told the court "this is a complex and intricate investigation with a web of evidence between the three defendants".

While Gallagher did not apply for bail, it was refused for both Slevin and McSorely.

All three will join with another seven co-accused to appear again by video-link at Omagh Magistrates' Court next month.

