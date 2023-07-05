Play Brightcove video

Oscar-winning actor James Martin has said he is "delighted to be honoured by Ulster University."

The 31-year-old was awarded an honorary doctorate for his outstanding contribution to the arts and appearance in the Academy Award-winning film, 'An Irish Goodbye'.

The celebration ceremony took place on Wednesday at Belfast's Waterfront Hall.

The actor outlined how he has "fought very hard to achieve the things I do in life".

"My message to all of you students is to never judge a book by its cover; everyone should have a voice; follow your dreams; have fun with your family and friends; love lots, and I wish you all the best going forward."

Graduations are a family affair and Martin was surrounded by his.

His mother Suzanne is a professor of Occupational Therapy at Ulster University and conferred James's honour.

Prof Martin told graduates how much she “loved and admires” her son.

“We are proud of the joy you have brought to this island,” she said.

“You bring your authentic self to every role you have played on our tv and cinema screens.”

Prof Martin described ‘An Irish Goodbye’ as possibly “one of the most successful short movies in history”.

The film depicts two estranged brothers who come together after their mother's death.

"You made me laugh and you made me cry all within 23 minutes of a movie,” said Prof Martin. “Respect my friend,” she added.

“I know you to be a man who treats everyone as equals. Every day of your life you walk in your own shoes as someone who has a learning difficulty, who does their best to live their best life.

“You’re very committed to supporting others.”

“You raise the expectation from all of us,” she added.

Meanwhile, James' dad Ivan told UTV he felt like he'd hit the jackpot.

"My son with an honorary doctorate, an Oscar, a BAFTA, an IFTA and we're just hoping that next year he can maybe win the FA Cup to complete the set!" he joked.

Earlier this year President Joe Biden applauded James Martin's work in the film industry during his visit at Ulster University's Belfast Campus.

The Belfast-based movie star is the first person with Down's syndrome to win an Oscar due to his role in the short film 'An Irish Goodbye'.

The production also won a BAFTA and an Irish Film and Television Academy award.

