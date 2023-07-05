The Garda Ombudsman is set to consider if the actions gardai in the circumstances surrounding the death of a Londonderry women were criminal in nature.

Rebecca Browne, 21, died after she was hit by a patrol car while on a night out in Buncrana in Co Donegal in May.

The hairdresser was making her way back to her overnight accommodation when the incident happened. She died at the scene.

Family and friends were left devastated by her death.

Rachel Lynn Smith, mother of Rebecca Browne said: “We are pleased to hear that the investigation is being taken seriously by the Garda Ombudsman.

“We are eager to find out what occurred on the night of Rebecca’s death. We miss our daughter dearly and can only hope that justice will be served.”

Conor Moylan of Madden & Finucane, solicitor for the family, said: “The family of Ms Browne have had concerns surrounding the tragedy from the outset and want the circumstances to be investigated rigorously.

“We will continue to work closely with the family to ensure a full and proper investigation is carried out.”

Both gardai and the Garda Ombudsman have been approached for comment.

