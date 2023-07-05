Three people escaped injury in a gun attack on a home in Armagh.

Police said at around 12.05am on Wednesday a number of shots were fired at a house in the Mullacreevie Park area. No injuries have were reported, but three people who were in the property at the time have been left badly shaken, police said.

A police statement added: "This was a reckless attack and those responsible showed no regard for the lives of anyone living in the area. "Our enquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area around the time and who may have any information, including dashcam, CCTV or other video footage, to contact us on 101 quoting reference 6 of 5/7/23. "Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. "You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.