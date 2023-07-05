Three men are due to appear in court today on charges related to the attempted murder of DCI John Caldwell.

The men, aged 45, 47 and 58, are charged with preparatory acts of terrorism.

The 45-year-old man and the 58-year-old man have further been charged with possession of articles for use in terrorism, and providing property for the purposes of terrorism.

All three are due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court later today.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

DCI John Caldwell survived a dissident republican gun attack at a sports entre in Omagh back in February after he had finished taking a youth coaching session.

He was loading footballs into the back of his car when he was shot in front of his son.

DCI Caldwell spent a number of weeks in intensive care following the attack.

The senior detective had led a number of high-profile PSNI investigations in Northern Ireland.

In May he was seen in public for the first time since the incident, at a garden party in Royal Hillsborough during a visit by the King and Queen, where he had a private audience with the Monarch.

He spoke in public when he was presented with the special recognition award at the Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards on Friday night.

