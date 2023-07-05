Wreaths have been stolen from the Diamond War Memorial in Londonderry during the early hours of Wednesday morning in what police are treating as a 'sectarian hate crime'.

The theft took place shortly before 2.30am.

Police are appealing for information and are asking for anyone who might know where the wreaths were taken to contact them on 101 quoting 143 of 05/07/23.

